Prime Minister touches down ahead of the G7 summit

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has arrived in the UK for the G7 Leaders Summit.

The arrival didn’t go quite to plan. A heavy fog blanketing the summit site has prevented several world leaders from landing where intended.

Luke Grant spoke to The Age and Sydney Morning Herald‘s Europe Correspondent, Bevan Shields, reporting live from Cornwall.

He’s explained how the meeting is expected to play out, and what politics are at play.

