Prince Charles shares message for Victoria as the state battles second wave of COVID-19

6 hours ago
Prince Charles has shared a message for Victoria as the state battles its second wave of COVID-19.

The Prince of Wales, who spent six months at Geelong Grammar’s Timbertop campus 54 years ago, said he has “always felt a special fondness for Victoria”.

In the video, he praises Victorians for their tenacity and resilience, and says he has “no doubt” Victoria will emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.

Press PLAY below for Alicia Loxley’s reaction to the message.

Press PLAY below to watch the message.

