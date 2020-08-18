Prince Charles shares message for Victoria as the state battles second wave of COVID-19
Prince Charles has shared a message for Victoria as the state battles its second wave of COVID-19.
The Prince of Wales, who spent six months at Geelong Grammar’s Timbertop campus 54 years ago, said he has “always felt a special fondness for Victoria”.
In the video, he praises Victorians for their tenacity and resilience, and says he has “no doubt” Victoria will emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.
