Prince Phillip rolls Land Rover in two-car crash

Prince Phillip has managed to escape injury after crashing his car.

The 97-year-old was at the wheel of the four-wheel-drive when it overturned on a road near the Sandringham Estate, where he and the Queen have been staying since Christmas.

UK correspondent Gavin Grey told Ross and John the Buckingham Palace has confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh was driving and is not injured.

“On a public road I think people will have concerns … about whether he should be driving, to be perfectly frank,” Grey said.

The prince’s Land Rover was left on its side and the other vehicle, a people-mover, can be seen banged up in scrub land.

The accident happened at a T-intersection.