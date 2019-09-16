Princes Fwy chase: Three people charged over dangerous pursuit

Image: Ten News

Two women involved in a dramatic high-speed pursuit on the Princes Freeway on Monday are expected to face court in January.

It’s believed the pair, aged 23 and 30, stole a Nissan Navara from a service station on the Western Freeway, before leading police down the wrong side of the road in the emergency lane of the Princes Freeway.

They have been charged with car theft, possession of a knife and serious traffic offences.

A Sebastopol man, 24, remains in hospital under police guard and is expected to be interviewed at a later time.

Callers to 3AW narrated the chase and later arrest to Ross and John, with one caller saying it “scared the absolute crap” out of him.

The ute finally stopped when it crashed, but that didn’t stop the driver from jumping out and trying to take the chase on foot.