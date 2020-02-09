3AW
Princes Highway closed: Two children among five injured in peak hour crash

7 hours ago
3AW News

The Princes Highway is closed out-bound after a crash near Werribee that has left five people in hospital.

The single-car smash happened near Sneydes Road about 7am.

At least two children are among the five injured people.

They have been taken to the Royal Children’s Hospital, while three other passengers have been taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

The conditions of the patients is not yet clear.

The Princes Highway has been closed at Sneydes Road to all out-bound traffic.

Motorists are urged to consider using Derrimut Road and Heaths Road as alternatives.

Updates as they come…

