Principals are ‘losing their minds’ and want Year 11 + 12 students sent home

Principals are now calling for a return to remote learning for all students as the number of schools shutting down due to coronavirus increases.

There’s now 54 schools closed across Victoria for deep cleaning due to students testing positive to the virus.

Julie Podbury, president of the Australian Principals Federation, told 3AW Breakfast principals have lost confidence in the health department.

They are urging the Andrews government to abandon face-to-face classes for students in years 11 and 12 and in specialist schools and return to remote learning in Victoria’s COVID-19 lockdown zones.

“The number of principals who called me over the weekend in absolute anxiety over what was going on and the confusing communications that were coming from separate parties – the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Education – they were losing their minds.”

Click PLAY for the full interview