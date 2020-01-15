Prison worker hospitalised after attack at Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre

Another worker has been assaulted by a prisoner in an attack at the violence-plagued Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre.

The Department of Justice has confirmed a youth justice worker was taken to hospital by ambulance after an assault on Monday evening.

3AW’s Heidi Murphy has been told the worker was assaulted with a weapon fashioned from a broom handle at about 9.30pm.

The attack is the latest of a slew of attacks on workers.

In October, staff at the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre walked off the job for two days amid escalating violence.

According to Community and Public Sector Union spokesman Julian Kennelly 311 assaults on youth justice staff were recorded in a 120-day period in 2019.