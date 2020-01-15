3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Prison worker hospitalised after attack..

Prison worker hospitalised after attack at Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell

Another worker has been assaulted by a prisoner in an attack at the violence-plagued Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre.

The Department of Justice has confirmed a youth justice worker was taken to hospital by ambulance after an assault on Monday evening.

3AW’s Heidi Murphy has been told the worker was assaulted with a weapon fashioned from a broom handle at about 9.30pm.

The attack is the latest of a slew of attacks on workers.

In October, staff at the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre walked off the job for two days amid escalating violence.

According to Community and Public Sector Union spokesman Julian Kennelly 311 assaults on youth justice staff were recorded in a 120-day period in 2019.

More prison workers attacked as youth justice ‘crisis’ deepens

‘Where’s the outcry about this?’: Neil Mitchell slams state government for failure to stop youth justice worker attacks

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.