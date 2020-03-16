Private dawn service to be held at the Shrine of Remembrance on Anzac Day

Victoria’s Anzac Day dawn service at the Shrine of Remembrance will go ahead but will be closed to the public.

Jamie Twidale, CEO of RSL Victoria, said a decision was made to cancel both the midday march and the parade.

“We will hold a service at the Shrine in the morning which will be closed to the public but we will televise it,” he told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

A very small group of people will attend the dawn service.

“We will have to work out who that will be, it will be a small group of dignitaries and veterans so we can lay the wreaths,” he said.

“We don’t think it’s appropriate or good practice to hold a service open to the public.”

Mr Twidale said public safety has to come first.

“But (it was) a difficult decision on how to commemorate such an important day in the right way while still making sure people are looked after,” he said.

Image: Getty – Anadolu Agency – Contributor