Private health insurance changes come into effect today: Medibank CCO explains

It’s April 1st and a series of changes to private health insurance are coming into effect today.

The changes include the annual premium increase and an introduction of a new tiered system designed to simplify things for customers.

Medibank Chief Customer Officer David Koczkar told Tom Elliott this year’s premium increase, 3.25 per cent, is actually quite small compared to recent years.

“It’s the lowest we’ve had in the market for almost 18 years,” Mr Koczkar said.

“Today sees the start of the largest reform program in that 18 years as well.”

Click PLAY below to hear more