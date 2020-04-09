Private schools ordered to open for term two or risk losing funding

Victorian private schools have been ordered to open their doors for term two or risk losing their funding.

In a letter to peak independent education bodies, Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan said he was aware of a “small number” of independent schools which are only offering online education.

Mr Tehan said schools must provide a classroom learning environment for the children of front-line workers and the vulnerable.

“We understand if they want to be offering home learning to parents, but what we also want all schools to be doing is offering a classroom environment,” he told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

“We want parents to be able to … know that their child can go to school and learn safely in the school classroom.

“The medical expert panel … clearly say that it’s safe to send your children to school. We want to make sure that parents have that choice.”

But the at school learning environment doesn’t have to look like a regular classroom. Schools may offer at-home style learning, but conducted under teacher supervision in a classroom.

Schools which fail to provide an on campus learning option risk losing their government funding.

