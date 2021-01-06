Pro-Trump protester tells 3AW she will ‘fight to the last breath’

A supporter of Donald Trump has told 3AW a “revolution” is taking place in the United States.

Mekkah, who took part in the riots outside Washington’s Capitol Building, told Tony Jones she would “fight to the very last breath” to keep Trump in power.

She said further protests would take place.

“Sometimes a revolution has to take place when the people are not heard. This is how the American revolution was started. This is how the civil war was started,” she said.

Mekkah was repeatedly challenged on her views by Tony Jones, who pointed out she had the chance to share her “voice” at the recent election, which Trump lost.

