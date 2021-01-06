3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Pro-Trump protester tells 3AW she..

Pro-Trump protester tells 3AW she will ‘fight to the last breath’

2 hours ago
3aw mornings
Article image for Pro-Trump protester tells 3AW she will ‘fight to the last breath’

A supporter of Donald Trump has told 3AW a “revolution” is taking place in the United States.

Mekkah, who took part in the riots outside Washington’s Capitol Building, told Tony Jones she would “fight to the very last breath” to keep Trump in power.

She said further protests would take place.

“Sometimes a revolution has to take place when the people are not heard. This is how the American revolution was started. This is how the civil war was started,” she said.

Mekkah was repeatedly challenged on her views by Tony Jones, who pointed out she had the chance to share her “voice” at the recent election, which Trump lost.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332