Profits take off for Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia has swung to a $54.8 million profit in what the airline has called its best first-half result since 2008.

Virgin’s total revenue for the six months to December rose 10 per cent to a record $3.07 billion.

A two per cent jump in total passenger numbers lifted it from a $10.3 million loss.

But outgoing chief executive John Borghetti says geopolitical tensions and continued oil price fluctuations have led to market uncertainty.

He tells Ross Greenwood “it’s a volatile industry”.

