3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Profits take off for Virgin Australia

11 hours ago
Ross Greenwood
Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia has swung to a $54.8 million profit in what the airline has called its best first-half result since 2008.

Virgin’s total revenue for the six months to December rose 10 per cent to a record $3.07 billion.

A two per cent jump in total passenger numbers lifted it from a $10.3 million loss.

But outgoing chief executive John Borghetti says geopolitical tensions and continued oil price fluctuations have led to market uncertainty.

He tells Ross Greenwood “it’s a volatile industry”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ross Greenwood
AustraliaBusinessMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332