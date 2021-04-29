Prominent professor explains why the COVID-19 pandemic has been ‘worse than I expected’
One of Australia’s most prominent medical voices admits the COVID-19 pandemic has been worse than he expected.
Professor Peter Doherty spoke with Neil Mitchell on Thursday.
He covered a range of coronavirus-related issues.
Professor Doherty admitted the constant mutations and variants of the virus had made it “more infectious and more lethal” than anticipated.
“The pandemic is worse than I expected,” he said.
Professor Doherty said it would continue to impact lives for several more years.
