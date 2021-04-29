3AW
Prominent professor explains why the COVID-19 pandemic has been ‘worse than I expected’

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Prominent professor explains why the COVID-19 pandemic has been ‘worse than I expected’

One of Australia’s most prominent medical voices admits the COVID-19 pandemic has been worse than he expected.

Professor Peter Doherty spoke with Neil Mitchell on Thursday.

He covered a range of coronavirus-related issues.

Professor Doherty admitted the constant mutations and variants of the virus had made it “more infectious and more lethal” than anticipated.

“The pandemic is worse than I expected,” he said.

Professor Doherty said it would continue to impact lives for several more years.

Press PLAY below to hear the professor’s insight

Picture by Getty iStock

