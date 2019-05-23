Prominent racehorse owner arrested on drug importation charges

One of Australia’s most prominent racehorse owners, Damion Flower, has been arrested on drug importation charges.

Flower has been charged with importing a commercial quantity of prohibited drugs, believed to be cocaine, following a joint investigation by the NSW Organised Crime Squad and Federal Police.

A Sydney Airport baggage handler has also been taken into custody and charged.

Newscorp’s Mark Morri reports the arrests came after Border Force officers made a massive bust, seizing 25kg of cocaine.

Flower gained fame as the owner of champion sprinter Snitzel, who has gone on to become one of the world’s leading sires.

He currently owns dozens of horses and holds a “slot” in The Everest, a race worth $14 million and run at Royal Randwick in October.