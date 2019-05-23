3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Prominent racehorse owner arrested on..

Prominent racehorse owner arrested on drug importation charges

5 hours ago
MACQUARIE NATIONAL NEWS
horse racing

One of Australia’s most prominent racehorse owners, Damion Flower, has been arrested on drug importation charges.

Flower has been charged with importing a commercial quantity of prohibited drugs, believed to be cocaine, following a joint investigation by the NSW Organised Crime Squad and Federal Police.

A Sydney Airport baggage handler has also been taken into custody and charged.

Newscorp’s Mark Morri reports the arrests came after Border Force officers made a massive bust, seizing 25kg of cocaine.

Flower gained fame as the owner of champion sprinter Snitzel, who has gone on to become one of the world’s leading sires.

He currently owns dozens of horses and holds a “slot” in The Everest, a race worth $14 million and run at Royal Randwick in October.

MACQUARIE NATIONAL NEWS
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332