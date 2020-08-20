3AW
Proposed restriction relief for singles living alone during lockdown

33 mins ago
Tom Elliott

There are concerns for single people living alone during the COVID-19 lockdown.

It’s led to calls for a “shared bubble” arrangement where a person who lives alone and does not have an intimate partner can have one friend visit and vice-versa.

Finkel Professor Jane Fisher, from Global Health at Monash University, said it was a legitimate proposal.

“In my opinion, as long all the usual precautions about encountering other people and maintaining social distance are observed, then it would be a good solution,” she said.

The University is currently conducting a study on how people are coping with lockdown.

You can complete the survey HERE

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

