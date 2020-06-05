Protester ignores Chief Health Officer, says her protest is an ‘essential service’

A defiant leader of tomorrow’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest says the mass gathering is “an essential service” and Melbourne would be “an international embarrassment” if it didn’t go ahead.

She also claimed the protesters have been taking advice from medical professionals, but made it clear she plans to ignore the clear advice from the Victoria’s top medical official.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has been clear.

“There is a risk that all of the gains that we have made are put at risk by people gathering in large numbers,” he said.

“It would be my recommendation not to be protesting at this time.

“I don’t think people should be there.”

Meriki Onus, one of the founders of Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance, was immovable in an interview with 3AW Mornings fill-in host Tony Jones on Friday morning.

