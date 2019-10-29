Violent scuffles break out as protesters blockade mining conference for a third day

Anti-mining protesters have gathered outside the International Mining and Resources Conference at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre for a third day.

The protesters linked arms in an attempt to prevent mining executives from entering the conference this morning, with several hit by OC spray while in scuffles with police.

Several protesters hit by OC spray – day 3 of protest outside the IMARC conference in Melbourne @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/g9s3KAidRx — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) October 29, 2019



The protesters marched on to Clarendon Street, blocking traffic for a short time, but police were quick to move them on.

.@VictoriaPolice quick to get protesters off the street. pic.twitter.com/njusUsPd9u — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) October 29, 2019



3AW reporter on the scene, Pat Mitchell, said numbers are down compared to yesterday’s protest, but there has been conflict between police and protesters.

“There’s probably around half the number of protesters here, compared to yesterday,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“There have been scuffles on the street.

“I’ve seen a few arrests, but nothing has been confirmed with police.

“The level of violence isn’t on the same scale as yesterday.”

IMARC protests day 3 – some minor clashes with police but protest numbers down slightly on yesterday, tensions aren’t quite as high. @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/fXilyt8IbU — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) October 29, 2019



Yesterday, at least 47 people were arrested at the protest, including two people who were charged with animal cruelty for assaulting a police horse.

Four people were injured as police and protesters clashed yesterday. Three of those injured were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

