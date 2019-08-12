Protesters shut down Hong Kong airport

All flights in and out of Hong Kong international airport have been cancelled after disruptions caused by protesters forced authorities to close it down.

3AW listener Ingrid has been caught up in the mayhem for over 15 hours after her flight touched down yesterday from Melbourne.

“We’re still stuck here not knowing when we’re going to get out of the airport today,” she told 3AW Breakfast.

“I’ve already missed my connecting flight from New York to Toronto.

“I’m waiting in the queue, I’ve been standing in the queue since 12:30 this morning and I’m not even in ear-shot of the reception desk.”

Tensions have been simmering between Hong Kong and mainland China since a proposed extradition law sparked huge protests.