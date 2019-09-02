Protesting Greenies bring logging to a halt in Toolangi State Forest

Protesters have again stopped a prevented a logging company with a government contract from working.

Four protesters are stopping logging contractor, Meyer Log Cartage, from felling trees in the Toolangi State Forest.

Logger Brad Meyer said he’s frustrated.

“I’m hoping that we’ll be working this week, but there’s not a hope in hell of working today,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“We don’t seem to get much help from the police, but we’re waiting on VicForests to turn up.

“I’m hoping that we’ll be working this week, but there’s not a hope in hell of working today.”

Protesters also stopped Mr Meyer from working for several days in July, and in March prevented him from helping to fight bushfires.

Press PLAY below for more.