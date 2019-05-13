‘Psst… Get used to me, mum’: Why parents will be stuck with their ‘kidults’ for longer

Parents should be prepared to house their ‘kidults’ for longer.

Research by the Australian Institute of Family Studies shows that 43 per cent of young adults aged between 20 to 24 are still living at home, a rise of 9 per cent since 1981.

While most move out by the time they’re 25, one in five remain at home in their late 20’s and one in ten by their mid-30’s.

“The 20’s are like a transitional decade now. We’re not settling down in our own households,” Anne Hollonds, Director of the Australian Institute of Family Studies told 3AW Breakfast.

The substantial rise in young adults still living with their parents can be equated to changes in society.

“It’s a lot more difficult to rent, even move into a share-house these days than it used to be,” Ms Hollands told Ross and John.

“We’re staying in education for longer these days, we find that employment is not as secure for young adults so their income is going to be less stable and we’re partnering a lot later.”

Ms Hollonds believes there can be benefits to kids sticking around at home for longer.

“If you can transition your relationship to getting along as adults, then everyone is going to get more support. It’s all about having a support team when you need it.”

