Psychologist gives her top tips on managing the pressures of exams!

Yesterday thousands of Year 12 students across Victoria sat their first VCE exams however many young people struggle with managing the pressure of exams.

Psychologist and Social Commentator, Sabina Read, told Dee Dee her top tips for parents during this period.

“Encourage them to back themselves … often as parents we swoop in and solve things for them with well intent,” she said.

“What this does is it sends the message that we believe they don’t have the capacity to cope and that’s why we are doing it for them.

“Assume an autonomy and capability in our young people unless otherwise indicated.

“Just checking in and asking how they are coping is a great way to start that conversation.”

