Psychology of gift-giving: What to consider when choosing a present

Christmas is almost here.

For those with last minute present shopping to do, psychologist Sabina Read says there are two things to keep in mind when choosing a gift for a loved one — thoughtfulness and desirability.

“The first reason we give a gift is to please the recipient, tot make the recipient happy, to give them something they want, and that’s where the desirability piece comes in,” she told Jo Hall, filling in for Dee Dee.

“The second is to strengthen the relationship between the giver and the recipient and that’s where the thoughtfulness comes into it.”

