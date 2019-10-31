Pub Of The Week: Tony Leonard review the Seven Creeks Hotel

Seven Creeks Hotel

2 Tarcombe Street, Euroa.

5795 3034

When? October 25, 2019.

www.sevencreekshotel.com

VENUE:

Taking the exit to Euroa from the Highway, just follow the main drag, past lovely shops and pointers to thoroughbred properties, then over the bridge and there you see it.

Even from a distance before you walk in, you want to check out the Seven Creeks Hotel. Double storey, paint work is white/off white exterior, right angle verandah on second floor which also carries 10 rooms for an overnighter or longer and you are tempted to sample.

Just looks great, you think to yourself.

Entering the “front” bar and dining area, you are greeted by a deep, dark interior, beer library feeling of a lovely small wooden bar, separate sitting room in front of a fire or the small benches against the wall for a meal, or into the larger, airier dining room.

And then you spy the Beer Garden. Lush, green, shady and it is here you know you have made the right choice. Grab a table/ take a seat, the staff does the rest.

It is a lovely mix of pub grub and food that has a higher level technical level, all very fairly priced. Ditto the drinks.

While there is a touch of ‘stately wayne manor’ given the looks, The Seven Creeks falls into the catch all of ‘Great Country Pub”.

It is all of that and more. Do yourself a favour.

FOOD:

Entrees are more small plates to share, and offer Spicy croquettes, chorizo, gruyere, corn salsa (14) or Lamb Kofta, caponata, chargrilled bread, labneh (16). Pub mains have the classics covered with Beef and Guinness Pie, mash, greens, jus, @25//sausages, mash, bacon, onion jus, peas (25) or something a little different like Duck breast, parsnip puree, beetroot jam, citrus, rocket & chard salad , rhubarb reduction (32).

Tried was;

Chicken Parma, napoli , cheese, salad , fries. $ 24. Big, big, parma, fresh salad, all from the kitchen, rather than imported. A sight of beauty for those who love ‘em.

Squid, Sichuan pepper crispy noodle salad, sriracha mayo, fries (23). To succeed, this dish has to hit the table hot – it did, and have a real kick from the pepper – it did. Salad was an excellent support with its heat and crunch,

Barramundi, potato & kale scallop, dill butter, (32). The real deal from Humpty Doo, fleshy white thick tile, gently atop the juices, was excellent eating. The quality of this species just gets better from Australian producers.

DRINK:

Mixing both commercial and crafts from the tap is a given and at $5/pot for a well served Carlton D and $10.6/pint of Mountain Goat Steam Ale represents a very fair pricing. The above is a small sample of what’s on offer.

Wine list supports locals from nearby Avenel, Nagambie, and the King Valley. Under $40/bottle ($8pg for a few bottles) is very reasonable. For a change on this warm afternoon , a delightful Piccolo (200ml) of Prosecco from Tobacco Road ($10) was tried. Yes.

MUSIC LEVELS:

Not applicable here as the beer garden just had the chat of patrons enjoying the day gently cutting the air. All good.

SERVICE:

Table service in the beer garden, with young wait staff, happy to provide everything without you moving. Being made welcome from the get-go, till you leave, the staff do their level best to impress and plant the seed of a return visit.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT:

Beer gardens are very much in the eye of the beholder. What you may like, others have an indifference; vice versa applies. My assertion is this: The Seven Creeks Hotel, of all the pubs I’ve done in 25 years, has the equal of any, (along with the brilliant Cosmopolitan Hotel in Trentham) AS THE BEST.

The old world charm, tables and chairs from your schooldays, spread out in a lush garden setting is drop dead beautiful. If for no other reason to take the drive, go and have a cold one there. It is worth it.

(If you have a hankering for Italian food instead – walk across the driveway to Temple, enjoy a pasta/pizza/salumi in there, and then retreat to have one in the Beer garden).

SUMMARY:

Having held the (unproven) belief that you have to be born into pubs to succeed, it was interesting to note that this pub is run by the same family who ran the legendary Carlton pub, The Lemon Tree and the equally groundbreaking wine bar, Alphington House, next door to it, in the 60s.

Their path is long and successful.

The Seven Creeks Hotel is one of the pubs in the North East that is spoken about in reverential tones. having the setup to work in the chill of winter and heat of summer. A pub for all seasons, done in the most user friendly manner.

Unless you are the toughest of markers, it is impossible to dislike the Seven Creeks, all within 90 minutes of Melbourne.

Another contender for 2019 Pub of the year honors.

SCORE: 15.5/20