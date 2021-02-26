Pub Of The Week: Tony Leonard reviews the Albion Hotel, Dandenong

Albion Hotel

Where? 327 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong.

When? February 12, 2021.

9792 2501

www.albionhoteldandenong.com.au

VENUE

Two decades have passed since a last visit here, and the Albion, neat and compact has had a facelift, whilst still being essentially three areas; bar, bistro, beer garden.

With COVID protocols, entrance is through a narrow passageway. To the left a good sized public bar with TAB, further left a small room and housing pokies, while further to the rear of the main bar, is the Retreat, a large modern beer garden used also for Sunday music sessions.

To the right is the bistro, split level, the lower with brown motif 60s style pub carpet; the higher level has polished boards. A small bar sits between both levels.

Fixtures and fitting are standard: what you might expect.

The Albion is very much CUB product on tap; very well presented CD at $5.5/ditto the Treasury wine list. Two outstanding per glass bargains were the Pepperjack Shiraz at $9.5, and a Rosemount PG at $7.8/glass.

There is nothing here that will bring the good folk at Conde Naste or Gourmet Traveller to the Albion. But a real pride in what they are doing at very fair prices for your food and drink, then this is well worth a look.

FOOD/DRINK

The menu is good basic pub grub, nothing more or less, generously served. There is plenty to choose from.

Drink specials daily, Parma night Wednesdays ($14), Steak Thursdays ($16), with a loyalty program for regulars.

Six or so starters and if you like pork sliders, brioche, slaw, green chili aioli, 3/$15.5, then knock them over before ordering a main. 5 burgers, 5 parmas, 6 pastas, 3 steak, a stack of pub mains e..g, lamb/rosemary sausages, full plate $20.50, or Chicken Mignon (24.50), breast rolled with bacon, stuffed with caramelized onion, semi-dried tomato, and camembert cheese, crushed garlic potatoes, wilted spinach and burnt sage butter.

Top of the wozza is the Scotch Fillet, full plated (C&S, or Mash and Veg) with a choice of a stack of sauces incl., Bourbon BBQ, and Hollandaise. $30.50/300g.

The average prices are;

Entrees – $15

Mains – $24

Dessert – $8.5

Tried was;

Chorizo, cheese, jalapeno croquettes, aioli. 3/$14. An indicator of things to come. More the size of a Chiko roll, these had a good flavor, fresh, gooey and hot. If a complaint is that they are too big to be croquettes then so be it; they were a good starter.

Spicy salami parma, roasted red pepper, jalapenos, napoli sauce, mozzarella cheese, C&S. $25.50. Good. Big fresh parma, top loaded with the spice, hot chips and fresh salad. Normally avoid the parmas, but this was a good example. If it’s included on the Wednesday night special, you will eat well.

300g Scotch fillet, garlic and herb butter, mash and veg. $30.50. The steak was good, well seasoned, asked for rare, just came closer to medium. (This is a fault with most pubs however). Still all the flavours met the mark, veg was plentiful (beans, carrot, corn) and as per the Parma, if this is on the Steak night, similarly plated, then another bargain will be had.

SUMMARY

The Albion has been a mainstay in Dandenong for years, and appears to have a loyal following.

The recent refurbishment has elevated the pub inside and backed up with some good pub grub and a very good beer garden, the Albion works well.

You know what to expect from a pub like this, except in my opinion, the Albion raises its game and delivers very good value for money.

Just a good pub in the SE of Melbourne.

SCORE: 13/20