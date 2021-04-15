Pub Of The Week: Tony Leonard reviews the Anglers Tavern

Anglers Tavern

Where? 2 Raleigh Road, Maribyrnong.

When? April 9, 2021.

9318 2811

www.anglers-tavern.com.au

VENUE

Prime location looks fabulous, the Anglers Tavern stands imperiously alongside the mighty Maribyrnong river and covers a vast area.

The fortunes of the Anglers have tended to fluctuate over the journey but now that all parts are completed and functioning, the pub has become very much the go to in the inner North/West.

The split level pub has four prime operating areas- upstairs (basically road level) for functions/birthdays corporate with 3 rooms to choose from.

Downstairs, all new and modern with glistening polished timber aplenty, has two main areas- bistro and TAB (no pokies) with a wonderful bar servicing both areas. (Grab a seat alongside the window when dining and enjoy the serenity of the river.

The pub triumphs at the rear with its massive and new beer garden and maximises the views. Plenty of space, smart and comfortable, the time spent there will evaporate. On weekends the pub really goes into overdrive attracting people from near and far.

The food offering doesn’t stray from a well worn path and should please most palates. Pricing is about right. I liked the fact that its wine prices are reasonable with sufficient glass/bottle pricing in the $9pg//$42 range.

(Just a small memo to the Anglers and other pubs – please keep pricing up to date on website – it is a frustration even though it may only be out $1/$2).

All in all the Anglers provides a good, steady package of hospitality.

FOOD/DRINK

Pretty much the honor roll of familiar, well presented pub grub, priced about right.

Small choice from entrees/tapas selection (not sure chips with tomato sauce really qualifies as tapas), it’s breads, meatballs, oysters to choose from whilst mains offer a couple of choice from pub staples, such as lamb shank (25) with mash potato, roast vegetables & sweet potato crisps, or lamb ragu pappardelle (26) with slow cooked lamb & mushroom ragu, spinach and parmesan.

Very fair from the Anglers is the Seniors, 2 and 3 course offer.

Beer runs a familiar line of Carlton products but in an area so large, the draught from the tap (5.5/pot) was excellent. Also fair in pricing was the wine, highlighted by Seven Hills Riesling, from Clare at $40/bottle. Bargain. (free tip – If you are thinking of joining the priesthood, this is the order to go for as these Jesuits make it).

The average prices are;

Entrees – $15

Mains – $27 (fully plated)

Dessert – choose from cabinet, cakes/tarts from $8

Tried was;

Oysters, natural. $16/6, $29/12. Good shopping for a dozen oysters, wonderfully fresh, briny, (Sydney Rock), served chilled with a wedge of lemon atop a salted silver tray, makes for easy eating,

Atlantic Salmon, beetroot puree, salad/mash, mixed greens, dill creme fraiche. $35. Not the first choice (The fish special was Blue Eye, but gone by 610pm, hmmm), this popular pub dish continues to please, no matter what it is paired with, good safe option,

Porterhouse, 300g. $32. Fully plated, chips/salad/pepper sauce, the steak had a nice char, cooked perfectly MR and again, popular, safe eating in a pub.

SUMMARY

The resurgent late Summer that Melbourne is enjoying gives that extra reason to go to a pub and enjoy the rays before the chill kicks in.

And while the Maribyrnong may lack the cachet that views of the Bay may offer, it is extremely pleasant to go and enjoy that moment by the water with friends whilst relaxing and sharing good times over a drink and meal.

The set up inside but moreover out that the Anglers has invested in, is paying dividends. The modern look is great and even though it is years since the last visit, everything seems to work well to give you a bang for your leisure dollar.

The Anglers is currently in good form.

SCORE: 13.5/20