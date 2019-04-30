Pub Of The Week: Tony Leonard reviews the Bleakhouse Hotel

Bleakhouse Hotel

97 Beaconsfield Parade, Albert Park

9690 4642

When? March 1, 2019

www.bleakhousehotel.com.au * (website to be completed)

VENUE:

Welcome back. The Bleakhouse, formerly the Beach, has returned with a bang.

This pub, much loved and named after the adjacent lane, (no Dickensian reference) covers a vast area; centrally located is the large square bar with private booths to the side, great vistas of Port Phillip, and a wonderful beer garden slightly set away from the main drinking/eating areas.

A good trick is pulled off here as the newness of the renovations with its wood paneling, high benches, modern amenities gives way to an older traditional style pub.

Or in other words, the appeal is all ages.

Food reads brilliantly on the menu, fairly priced and put together makes for either a quiet catch up or a rowdy good time get together. Your table is adorned by sauces,mustard, cutlery in neat wooden lunch boxes.

No Tab. The Pokies remain next door, separately located and do not impact on the pub.

The Bleakhouse is a beauty.

FOOD:

Modern pub grub, wide selection, pricing bang on the mark. Half priced pub classics Tuesday, Thursday

is steak night at a more than fair $20 for a Porterhouse and chips. Really different set of small plates for starters, e.g., Spiced lamb Sausage Rolls, whipped feta, pickled chilli.

With the indian summer still raging in Melbourne, cop the tip and head there on a Thursday night for a bargain.

Tried was;

Salt cod croquettes w. romesco (4)…$12. Here’s a tip for pub menus doing croquettes/arancini. Make sure the star of the dish stands out and is not just there’. Fresh, tasty fish, subtle romesco, fine share,

Prawn roll w. s we et mayo, pickled cucumber & dill 2/$14. All of the attendant parts, the fresh prawns an absolute standout, along with beautiful brioche roll and the dressing made this one set off the sensors to cancel the main and have another serve of this,

Cheeseburger, bacon, thousand island dressing, fries. $20. Very good pattie, tight and dense, neat roll, fair price,

DRINK:

The Bleakhouse offers a range of commercial and craft and looks after their glassware so well, that trying a few different types appeal. Laneway Lager, $6/pot, was gentle and refreshing from the all conquering Stomping Ground Brewing in Collingwood. Double up was needed. While the pub has a flash look, this beer was a triumph of substance over style. They care and it showed.

Big range of wines, local and imported varietals priced around the “pub” mark (10pg//45/bottle) but those prices are apply to a few. More reflective of price is $11/55. Squid Fist Sang/Shiraz $10/pg, and Otalia Riesling $9 were tried.

SERVICE:

Quiet Wednesday, one staff doing it on the bit with friendly, pleasing service. With newer brews ever more prominent, then the offer of a little taster is never knocked back. No issue.

MUSIC LEVELS:

New category. Today was a 5/10. Just OK. When you are doing trippy, trans grooves the driving element is the bass. Sitting under a speaker you feel throughout your body – literal and figurative.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT:

A beer garden that sort of resembles older public baths. You remember the type: Rectangular in shape, perimeter seating, catching the rays in glorious summer or the heaters warming you up on a winter’s day. Great use of space and it looks wonderful.

SUMMARY:

The Bleakhouse is back. And then some. The billion dollar view, all mods cons to reflect 2019 are there. The refurb of the old Bleakhouse, with name change was completed around 2006–7 and was fabulous to be sure, but somehow lost steam and its way.

This pub should ALWAYS be a never miss. Welcome back.

SCORE: 14.5/20