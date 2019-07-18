Pub Of The Week: Tony Leonard reviews the Broadford Hotel, Broadford

Broadford Hotel

100 High St, Broadford

5784 1875

When? 10 May 2019

VENUE:

This is a neat pub in the semi rural town of Broadford, around an hour out from the CBD. One of 2 pubs here, this one is known as the bottom, the top being the Commercial, as is the naming of pubs in 2 pub towns.

Inside it is essentially two large rooms; the dining room slightly raised to the right, with comfortable stock standard fixtures and fittings with service from a small “ticket booth/front desk” setting.

The front bar is substantial, (no pokies/no TAB) with a range of taps coming from a local supplier Shearasun. It is replete with pool table, fireplace, going well on a cold, miserable, afternoon. The exterior resembling a brick display home looks good and everything about the pub has a friendly appeal. (Basically you run straight into it coming from the highway).

The Broadford does a good, steady line in pub hospitality; no more no less. The food and drink reflects an honest, steady as she goes approach.

No faults.

FOOD:

In keeping with the pub’s spirit, the dishes are all fully plated and satisfying. No prestidigitation from the kitchen but an honor roll of what you would expect. Entrees are summarised as breads, chips, nachos, while the main have 4 steaks incl a Surf n Turf, Curry of the Day, Chicken Dishes, Pastas You know the drill.

Tried was;

Pumpkin, Mozzarella, Arancini. 3 for $12. Substantial in size for sure, a little on the chunk size for the pumpkin which tended to dominate the cheese. All good however,

Shearasun Beer/Beef Snags, mash, gravy. $20. Good snags, taut, large, tasty, on a ripping mash. There are days you just gotta have a serve and when the rain is thundering in, this pub staple has an extra 15% enjoyment factor.

300g Scotch Fillet, vegetables, pepper sauce. $32. One of 4 from the grill, this was a flavoursome piece from Tara Valley, backed up by cooking of the veg and sauce. Priced around the mark for a decent Scotch, it again falls into the good pub eating category.

DRINK:

Plenty of choice on Tap, and the pub cares about how it is served. Taste fine, Glassware well looked after. The support for the local brew Shearasun is on obvious with a range of their styles. More locals should support these brewers. Tried was their Pale Ale at $ 4.8, nice price, good drink. Ditto the pot of CD at $6.

Wine list is limited but so very fairly priced. How $8/gl for a Pepper jack Shiraz. (makes you wonder why the price of this one varies so much). Hmm. Nearby Mitchelton supplies the Blackwood Park Riesling at $8/gl. Bargain.

SERVICE:

Got to hand it to the one woman show that ran the pub. Explained they were a bit shorthanded – a large ladies lunch was going at the time – but made sure we didn’t wait too long. When a customer is told by staff the state of play, then there’s no issue. A complimentary glass of dessert wine was brought out post Sticky date pudding. (hot sweet, doughy). If you ever want to check if you need fillings, have a glass of a Botrytis sticky. You’ll feel them!.

MUSIC LEVELS:

8/10. Not intrusive.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT:

Not too often you go to a pub and see one tap dominate. Yep, there was some variety, but the love for the local is to be applauded.

SUMMARY:

The Broadford met expectations, summarized best wanting to have a sociable time in pleasant surroundings, something nice to eat and drink that was fairly priced (by pub standards). And in spite of the numbers, everyone was served in time.

In the next 10 years, towns like Broadford will fall in the far outer suburbs category and the off will. But for now, the locals have a good ‘un.

Good afternoon all round.

SCORE: 13