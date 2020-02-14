Pub Of The Week: Tony Leonard reviews the Garden State Hotel

Garden State Hotel

101 Flinders Lane, Melbourne

8396 5777

When? January 24, 2020

www.gardenstatehotel.com.au

VENUE:

Astonishing revamp of 101 Flinders Lane, heavens knows how much spent on it, the Garden State Hotel (GSH) easily sits amongst the best pubs in the CBD.

Multi faceted, at ground level a very neat front bar with booths to the side greets you, through to a lush, green beer garden, then the garden grill, and at the rear and into a basement is the Rose Garden for a cocktail bar while the Observatory, first floor is the go to for functions.

This is so successful on every level. Seven days a week, from Midday is hard yards but at any time, the GSH has a buzz to it.

A pub in Melbourne that achieves all things to all people.

FOOD/DRINK:

The public bar menu was chosen and I would describe it as good standard CBD pub food. Entrees include Fried Mozzarella Sticks, Cauliflower Fritters, while mains range from a Mushroom Linguine to a Veal schnitzel. More than sufficient to choose from. The average prices are;

Entrees – $13

Mains – $25

Dessert – $12

Wine list is lengthy, the average glass price is around $12.5//bottle $60. This pricing, whilst a bit higher than the suburbs, is about the mark in town.

Tap and craft bottle beer is extensive, with a good quality Carlton Draught offered at 5.5. Happy to pay. Meal deal for $22 includes a dish of the day and a wine/beer. The parma was offered on this day. Good value at that reduced price.

Young staff behind the jump and on the floor were cheerful and efficient.

SUMMARY:

A good experience. If you have experienced the wonderful refurb of the Bridge Hotel, Richmond, multiply that x 100, and you have some idea of the work done to the GSH.

And thankfully without TAB or Pokies, it is working brilliantly justifying the expense. I applaud any pub business opening a minimum of 90 per week, and here, rain or shine the GSH does it.

Local or visitor to Melbourne, this is one pub you should check out.

SCORE: 14/20