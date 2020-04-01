Pub Of The Week: Tony Leonard reviews the Grand View Hotel, West Brunswick

Grand View Hotel

47 Pearson Street, West Brunswick.

9380 8606

When? March 6, 2020.

www.grandviewbrunswick.com.au

VENUE:

An imposing old world, triple storey pub, set in the (slightly) off the beaten track in West Brunswick, the Grand View has returned to form with new owners taking block for the past 5 years.

Indeed this pub ( location and owner/operator status), is genuinely out of place in this day and age, and one that the inner urban dwellers relish. Devoid of pokies and corporate ownership, the pub is run by a caring old school publican whose main aim is to extended hospitality and make customers welcome.

The exterior looks like it needs a good paint: it doesn’t. The interior, big, spacious, allows groups to gather and have one at the bar before heading into the 2 main dining areas, that again don’t need anything done to hem.

Street dining, beer garden create the atmosphere in a street that remains relatively quiet. Think bricks and timber and the look is complete.

Food is smarter than your usual pub grub, with some nice meal deals during the week. Ditto the drinks. Pricing is right and with very few like this in the inner North, its popularity is obvious.

Good pub, well run.

Food/Drink:

Not overly long is the food menu but the right stuff with a trick is listed. An entrée is Calamari, with semolina dusting, pickled fennel for the different. Big croquettes, so popular in pubs over the past 2 years changes regularly, but one this night, pea, potato, cheese w/ roast capsicum purée was the choice and a hit with the punters.

Mains, too, are familiar to millions, but just elevated above the norm, e.g., Barramundi, crisp skin, w/ pumpkin purée, apple quinoa pomegranate salad (34), or Spaghetti Marinara that had the full deck of prawns, scallops, calamari, mussels, John Dory. The burger, 200g Angus, cheese, pickles, chips is $20, the Chicken Parma is 23.50. Carefully thought out vegetarian meals aplenty.

Beer had the standard bearer on tap Carlton D, but also Balter, Hawkers, Coldstream Pils. 3 sizes, all properly cared for. Wine list explored different; Maxwell Silver Hammer Shiraz from Mclaren Vale, Skillogolee Riesling were tried and enjoyed. All prices around the mean for wine in pubs, e.g. $10pg/ $45/bottle.

Entrees: $12

Mains: $28

Desserts: $12

Tried was;

Cheese Burger Spring Rolls. $12/3. Big fat filo cigars, full of flavoursome mince and cheese oozing, good start with a homemade sauce that looked and tasted like one we have tried before from a big, big international chain,

Porterhouse Steak, $20 (on special) normally $29. Tasty, charred , fresh salad made from scratch that night, hot, plentiful chips. Good bargain,

Fish of the day special, as above. $34. Having spoken about the quality of Barra now available in pubs, it is as bankable as any other fresh fish offered. The offer here was fine.

Summary:

There’s nothing quite like Steak night to bring people out early in the week; the Grand View in West Brunswick is no exception. Plenty in, and overwhelmingly the dish of choice. Other nights have similar bargains with no shortcut on quality and size.

Back it up with an old style pub, good table service and hospitality that strives for better, then the Grand View has all of this.

Enjoyable times had; many more to come here.

Score: 14/20

Note: All pubs are now closed until further notice and who knows what this landscape will be like when the new normality resumes.

Until then, many pubs will be offering a pick up service for meals and drinks – something that the Grand View has just commenced – so where it is possible to support them please do. Go to the pubs website, Facebook/Twitter etc., to see what’s on offer. To all operators please keep all info up to date.

Cheers.