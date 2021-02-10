Pub Of The Week: Tony Leonard reviews the Prince Hotel, Seymour

Prince Hotel

Where? 48 Emily Street, Seymour.

When? February 5, 2021.

5792 1003

www.theprinceseymour.com.au

VENUE

Not only a first time review of the pub – The Prince (formerly) Prince of Wales, but first time review of any pub in Seymour.

Entering from the highway, second pub on the left, the Prince is a very neat large pub, with acres of space, both in and out to enjoy its offer.

Old style bar, double sided, impresses the locals and the sharp looking, again cavernous dining areas have a fresh modern feel. Tucked away is a manually operated old style soccer table (trick is to keep spinning the handles and hope for the best!!).

The beer garden appears to cover acres, but looks pretty and overall the package is best described as solid pub hospitality.

The Prince supports local providers and the pricing is reasonable at all levels. More power to the pub is its extensive offer of beer from Shearasun (Broadford/Strath Creek) and Blizzard (Dinner Plain) in both tap and package.

A slight misstep – nothing fatal – with the service and a meal, but to be fair, the Prince has a steady as she goes, straight up and down offer that appealed on a warm Sunday afternoon.

FOOD/DRINK

Pub grub is what the Prince does and delivers on that. 6 starters, including cheeseburger spring rolls (12), mushroom tacos (15), onto a range of pizza, (18), and into a list of 10 mains which tows a standard pub menu line e.g., beef burger/chips (22), a couple of pastas, up to a 350g Porterhouse, full whack $30. Very fair shopping.

Personal opinion but always like to see a special or two away from the standard menu, along with a heads up with what’s not available. (The idea of a lemon/lime bitters tart w/angostura jelly appealed)!!

Beer was well presented, tried was the Shearasun Golden Ale $6.5/pot. Counterpoint Pinot Grigio (Moonambel) was very easy to drink at $8pg//28/btle. Fair pricing across the range.

The average prices are;

Entrees – $15

Mains – $23

Dessert – $8

Tried was;

Corn/Zucchini Chilli fritters. $14. // Fish tacos (2/$15) w/mescal spiked slaw with ranch. The first entree was dense, almost falafel flavour, with the ginger/caramel chilli a good support. The corn was barely noticeable. The tacos arrived as 2 serves, fried fish, with a very good slaw.

Crispy calamari with a ‘kick ass’ Thai slaw, w/hot and sour aioli. $24. Very good calamari, slaw more tick;e m’ bottom with a feather than kick ass, but nonetheless a good pub main of a most popular menu item.

Gnocchi Ragu. $21. Two speed dish this one. Well done to the pub for doing its own gnocchi. Just a minute less for the pasta and a bit longer for the lamb ragu would have smashed it. Good dish, borderline very good.

SUMMARY

Not too often I highlight the rest rooms of a pub – most pass muster – but the troughs in the mens are something to behold. The front 10 lire barrel has been oxy welded out and just look different. (I acknowledge it’s not everyone’s idea of a highlight).

Also a genuine old style barman – not sure if it was Merv or Nev – but he was taking his time while quizzically looking at the new fandangle machine that pumped out the receipt.

Aside from that, the Prince is making a fair crack of it. Good solid pub citizen of Seymour.

SCORE: 13/20