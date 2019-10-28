Pub Of The Week: Tony Leonard reviews The Quiet Man Irish Pub

The Quiet Man Irish Pub

271 Racecourse Road, Flemington.

9372 6232

When? August 23, 2019.

www.thequietman.com.au

VENUE:

One the longest – and last – remaining Irish themed pubs in Melbourne, The Quiet Man has successfully ridden every pub wave/fashion, in its 20 plus year life span, previously known as the Palace/Pizza Pub. (in keeping with its clientele, it needed an alias or two).

Designed in Ireland, shipped out and IKea assembled, it looks like an Irish pub back in Dublin should (even if we haven’t been there).

But here’s the kicker; it feels like, and gives off a vibe of, a comforting, warm, intimate boozer that at any time can transform itself to a loud, rollicking good time. You can choose quiet out the back if that’s your thing.

This is around its 3rd review here, much to do with rumor that it is going to be a block of flats sooner than later (I hope not), and to miss a farewell visit would be a shame.

The interior is darkish, plenty of wooden benches, snugs, slate floors. Above all, the pub loves its music. Most nights some form of entertainment kicks, but the front bar, nearest to Racecourse Rd, hosts the music and good times.

Food at lunch is basic pub grub, good sized plates and priced very reasonably, with some references to the old country; wines similarly priced. But the Whiskey line up is impressive, with many and various styles from counties such as Cork, Connemara, Antrim. The dinner menu ramps things up.

No TAB/No Pokies, just come in and enjoy it all. One of the last men standing doing this style, let’s hope it trades as is.

FOOD:

If you are looking for something a little different, there’s a starter of Irish Red Ale Mussels, coming with Bacon, Shallots, (12), or the Irish Stew, Tender lamb pieces infused with potato, carrot, celery, leek, onion, served in The Quiet Man’s edible loaf. (21).

Tried was;

Garlic Mushrooms (10), panko crumbed, infused with garlic and herb cream cheese served with aioli. Not bad, but for the second week in a row, the mushroom flavour is too faint,

Bangers & Mash ( $18), Pork sausages, bacon & spring onion mash served with onion gravy, second week in a row – again – and again it’s a never miss pub dish. Very fair shopping.

Chicken Burger with the lot, aioli, chips. $18. Another big serve of a pub fav, and priced perfectly.

DRINK:

Obviously Guinness and Kilkenny are on tap, along with some Craft – Stone/Wood @12/pint and Carlton Draught 5.7/pot. TQM looks after its beer very well.

Wine is priced under the mean at 9pg, Impressionist Riesling and Hemera ‘Light Out” Shiraz are some of the options but if you like Irish Whiskey, then you will be well catered for here.

SERVICE:

Pleasant and attentive, and on a quiet arvo, made sure we were not left wanting even though we and another table was it. Sometimes when it is like this, staff can go missing or discover a new function on the Iphone. Good to see it was maintained.

MUSIC LEVELS:

8.5/10. Thought I could hear U2 doing its best in the background, but it was lunch time and at the right level; later in the day/night, TQM lets rip!

SOMETHING DIFFERENT:

Yes. The breakfast offer. Not sure if its passes the healthy heart checklist, but if you have a screaming hangover, the $16 Saturday/Sunday brekkie of sausages, bacon, fried eggs, black pudding, tomato buttered toast is plentiful and healing.

SUMMARY:

The Quiet Man rolls on, repeating the formula it established 20 or so years ago. Certainly the team knows how to run pubs and a few years ago re-opened the Clifton Hill and has its own micro-brewery and loyal following.

The exterior of a faded gold and green doesn’t change, nor the interior with its bric a brac, bells and tin whistles. The pub hasn’t changed nor needs to.

Not many of these Irish pub exist in Melbourne anymore but more power to the TQM rolling along.

SCORE: 13/20