Pub Of The Week: Tony Leonard reviews the Rifle Brigade Hotel

Rifle Brigade Hotel

Where? 137 View Street, Bendigo.

When? March 26, 2021.

5443 4092

www.riflebrigadehotel.com.au

VENUE

A glorious pub befitting this historic town, the Rifle Brigade in View St., stands majestically on the brow of this hilly street in the shadows of the Arts Centre and Queen Elizabeth Oval.

Double storey, wrought iron balcony for the upstairs private functions/conferences, it is the split level ground floor that the drinking/dining takes pride of place with a multitude of areas to relax and be comfortable.

White washed walls attract a number of beautiful and interesting prints, as the centrally located bar, polished timber framing, services a number of areas of public bar and bistro. To the rear is a verdant courtyard with some small secluded areas to gather with friends and family.

You walk in and are immediately impressed.

Full table service for dining (and taking drink orders) the food menu is interesting and with the wine list is a strong and visible supporter of local providers.

Generous fully plated servings in a fabulous pub setting, with an atmosphere that drips hospitality.

If you are taking any trips to Bendigo to find a great regional pub, then the Rifle Brigade is thoroughly recommended.

FOOD/DRINK

A load of options to consider, all really tasty and generously plated, with the added bonus of table service (it does exist).

Entrees, around 6-8 to choose from, may include Lemon Pepper Calamari, fully salad, balsamic glaze or Housemade Popcorn Chicken bites with chipotle, both 16.5.

The main courses include Stuffed Chicken Breast – $27.50 brie cheese, caramelised onion, spinach and semi-dried tomatoes. served w. chats greens, finished w. a house-made brie cheese sauce or Salmon Fillet -$29.50, served on a roasted chat potato, semi-dried tomato, roasted peppers, rocket, Spanish onion, mixed nut, aioli and crumbled feta salad with a balsamic glaze.

Pizzas look great (if that’s your thing in a pub) and kick in around $24. In tribute to Homer Simpsons “Magical Animal” there’s the Pig Pizza ( 25.5) w/ pepperoni, salami, bacon, ham and pulled pork

The average prices are;

Entrees – $16.50

Mains – $28 (fully plated)

Dessert – $13.5

Tried was;

Cheese and Chive Arancini Balls. 3/16.5. Coming with a petite salad and garlic aioli dipper, these are brilliantly fresh, rich flavours evident and working in harmony. Good size, good start.

Lamb Souvlaki. $23.50. The medium rare large Lamb Fillet arrives thinly sliced on a large pita, yoghurt dressing and greek salad. Not a traditional souv per se, but very tasty and very filling.

Eye Fillet. $37.50. Outstanding. A whopping 370-400gm eye, fully plated with vegetables (beans, broccoli, carrot, smashed chats spud), are supported by a red wine jus that cuts the richness of the meat perfectly. Would easily feed 2, cooked rare as ordered, a fabulous pub dish so reasonably priced.

SUMMARY

Here’s a free tip that confirms Bendigo as the premier regional town in Australia for attracting outstanding exhibitions from around.

Fashion icon Mary Quant (certain that there’s a piece of her brilliant work in your family chest or wardrobe) has her London exhibition underway at the Bendigo Arts Centre., which happens to be across the road from the Rifle Brigade.

Hop on a train to Bendigo, take in the exhibition, have lunch at the pub and walk back to the station. If so inclined, wear the Hot Pants/Miniskirt etc in vibrant colours and get in the mood!

If however you are just going to Bendigo for the day and looking for a good pub to enjoy, then check the Rifle Brigade out – very good.

SCORE: 15/20