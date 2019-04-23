Pub Of The Week: Tony Leonard reviews The Rogue Squire

The Rogue Squire

Cnr. Ferntree Gully Road, Wheelers Hill.

9562 5699

When? March 8, 2019.

www.jamessquire.com.au/brewhouses/the-rogue-squire

VENUE:

Next door to the Wheelers Hill Hotel (same site), the double storey Rogue Squire has been transformed from an old, large TAB that no doubt housed many a punter before the trek to VFL Park Waverley on a bitterly cold Saturday afternoon.

James Squire, the brews and brewer, have taken on a life of their own with the name attached to many brands, e.g., . 150 Lashes (Pale), 4 Wives (Pilsener), Ninetales (amber) to name only a sample.

There are relations of the the Rogue in the CBD – ‘Crafty’ , Russell St, and ‘Cheeky’ in Frankston, and based on the fine set up, food and quality of beer, then these venues are screaming examples of what can be achieved.

Dark interior/ exterior, the taps stand out; new and glistening. The history of these brews, styles and tastes are set out to tempt the palate. The upstairs bistro has a ripper sun deck that you look at the Dandenongs and kill a few hours.

No TAB/No Pokies.

The black/brown two tone interior of the bistro looks great and it all sets up for a most pleasant time.

Best, the food with its service doesn’t let the venue down. It is not suburban join-the-dots. There’s a bit of class here.

Good spot.

FOOD:

NIce touches on the menu, good range of shares, many of the dishes having some form of the beer used to enhance the flavor – e.g, Swindlers Tropical Ale or Jack of Spades Porter. During the week, meal deals, $12 Cheeseburger the go on Wednesdays, music later on in week, beer on happy hours completes the pub offer.

Tried was;

Squires chicken, buttermilk fried pieces, chipotle aioli. $14. Loved the presentation, chicken was hot and meaty, aioli topped it off

$28. Supported by lentils, crisp prosciutto, spinach, beetroot relish, the good folk at Humpty Doo are banging out top quality Barra. The sample from Rogue Squire was no exception.

Sticky date, earl grey banana pudding pudding. $10. With butterscotch sauce, vanilla ice cream and praline. Eventually the weather will turn in Melbourne. Go and enjoy this bad boy at the pub!

DRINK:

It’s a James Squire Brewhouse. Take your pick. 150 Lashes/Chancer Golden were chosen $6/pot. Glassware was excellent, beer tasted fine, absolutely no problems. Not sure which one suits. There’s a chart, with alcoholic %’s, tasting notes, with quenchability/savourosity figures rated 0-10.

Good range of wines, popular brands offered and you will find prices a little under the mean e.,8.5/gl//38/bottle for a Jim Barry Riesling or St. Hallett Western front Shiraz.

SERVICE:

I like the fact when staff is in identical rig (predominantly dark). Table service, engaging staff, it is easy to see why this is a hit. And on a Thursday lunchtime.

MUSIC LEVELS:

New category. Today was a 7/10. OK. Sound was very much MOR/AOR from an FM station in the USA. Reckon the Goo Goo Dolls//Iris was on high rotation.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT:

The layout downstairs deserves a bit of time before going up stairs. The elaborate golden beer tubes was something you longed for in year 11 science to make it more interesting. The Rows and rows of barrels lined up against the back wall, awaiting tapping looks great. And yes, if you are enchanted by this mystical forest of ales, then eat there as well. The pizza comes recommended.

SUMMARY:

The Rogue Squire is a pub that you can go to with confidence in the ‘burbs and have a rattling good night out. Well set out, everything on point, this may be the start of a James squire revolution to conquer the world.

Well at least Melbourne and suburbs. Good on them: this was a good experience.

SCORE: 13.5/20