Pub Of The Week: Tony Leonard reviews the Three Crowns Hotel

Three Crowns Hotel

365 Victoria Street, West Melbourne.

9326 5033

When? November 1, 2019.

www.threecrownshotel.com.au

VENUE:

Great old corner pub at the bottom end of Victoria st, before turning into Errol, the 3 Crowns has had its ups and downs, and in a much earlier life (say mid-late 70s) was Melbourne’s cheapest for bulk beer pre Dans and Wolles.

The pub has a great feel to it, with the front rectangular front bar the centrepiece and on a busy night it gets tight. It is old school everything in the bar, (terracotta tiles, polished wooden flooring, daily specials on a blackboard) including some tables (say 5) to take block and enjoy a beer and meal, and to the far left a separate area for a game of pool.

Through a passageway, a little ante room is discovered, and then a step down to the dining room and through to a very small courtyard. You have been to this style of pub before.

While the dining room is basically neat wooden tables/chairs, the small tool box of goodies – sauces, salts – sit proudly at the end so you can add to your palate’s content the heat that you like.

All done at very fair pricing, and even on a Thursday lunch where you are entitled to think that Errol St would snuff out the competition, the 3 Crowns had an excellent crowd, no doubt buoyed by the special at lunchtime where $15 gett a fully plated meal, including their famous American Cheeseburger.

Very solid pub citizen of inner western melbourne.

FOOD:

The menu has had a few changes since the last visit, the majority still falling within the Burgers/Pub classic groups, but offers of Vegan Meatballs w/spaghetti, Vegan Parma, Vegan Cheeseburger – all priced around $22 – now broaden this. If you like a burger, there are 6 to choose from including a smoked mushroom melt.

Tried was;

Barramundi tacos, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, 3 for $20. Great spice used to elevate the generous filling, taste was very good, sadly let down by the flour tortilla that lacked any flavour. Pity.

450g Cape Grim Angus rib eye, crunchy apple slaw, fries, – $42. This was a beauty, shared, and seasoned and cooked to perfection. At $21 a share, with c&s, pepper sauce, a bargain in anyone’s language.

(Message to the pub: On re-examining notes, there is a discrepancy in the sizes shown. On web/bill it is listed at 450g; on menu handed to me it is shown as 700g. Worth getting it right).

DRINK:

As expected the mix of commercial and craft is there. Good quality Carlton Draught is very fair at 4.8/pot. Fixation, Hawkers, and some different styles from popular local brewers Fury and Son (Keilor East – Scotch Ale) make up an interesting range.

Smallish list for the wines, priced fairly. Tyrells Rufus Stone Shiraz weighed in at $40/bottle, excellent value in a pub.

MUSIC LEVELS:

While there is no doubt that early games in the NBA season – (the Celtics and Bucks?) may hold some allure to the front bar, not all is interested. When combined with some jazz fusion (yep) the situation is made worse. It is noisy enough with the traffic outside, for those who love being at the bar and having a quiet one. 2/10.

SERVICE:

Really good. Young man (whose looks reminded me of the members from the great Melbourne band The Cobbers) was happy to be at his job, and not once, said nothing was too much trouble. Given there was quite a few in, and his senior partner behind the jump took his time, the young bloke did a very good job.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT:

Given its compact stature, the fact there is a quiet discreet space for a game of pool is to be applauded, when could easily be transferred in another dining area.

SUMMARY:

The 3 Crowns really rose from the dead around 4 years ago, and in a most efficient manner has built up a loyal clientele. Everything about the place is fairly priced, and the owners have generated a good spirit.

What is to be admired about this pub is the area itself (Errol St drips inner urban cache) has multiple choices for the leisure dollar, but along with the Town Hall just up the street, is content to stick with a traditional pub offer. The package works.

And say if it’s a night for you at Amiconis next door, then head to the 3 Crowns beforehand and enjoy one in a genuine, old style pub in North Melbourne. You may like the pub so much that you decide to stay there.

SCORE: 13.5/20