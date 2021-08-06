Pub Of The Week: Tony Leonard’s half-year review for 2021

DeBortoli Best Pubs 1st half (29 January – 30 July 2021)

July 30, 2021

With Victoria coming out of lockdown 5.0, it is worth having a look back at some of my favourites for the first part of 2021.

It must be said that the 18 reviewed have stuck steadfastly to the new protocols demanded of them in dealing with COVID-19, and while it can be frustrating for some patrons, more power to the staff who must do this – and diligently also – to keep their businesses alive.

Please keep this up.

THE TOP FOUR SO FAR…

With apologies to the Rifle Brigade in Bendigo, an excellent pub, these are my favourites so far…

Robert Burns Hotel, 376 Smith Street, Collingwood (reviewed on February 19) Taking over from the much loved, Spanish influenced food and drink menus which sustained brilliantly for 30 years, the Robert Burns doesn't miss a beat with its modern pub grub, great setting, and feel good vibes. Just have the right ebverything.

North Port Hotel, 146 Evans Street, Port Melbourne (reviewed on March 19) Formerly trading as the Albion, this pub in the shadows of North Port oval has got the perfect balance of traditional and new, in this very competitive precinct for the leisure dollar. The beer garden across the road will be a belter in warmer months

Panton Hill Hotel, 633 St Andrews Road, Panton Hill (reviewed on April 23). Great looking pub, drawing on patrons far and wide. Definitely all seasons, the front bar in winter with its very Members bar wooden look is lovely. Again food and drink at a better level.

Albion Hotel, 41 Mollison Street, Kyneton (reviewed on July 9) Traditional pub that looks fabulous from the outside, and even better in, has one of the best teams working the floor I've seen in ages. The food menu has some nice touches, the wine pricing is extraordinarily fair. Well worth the drive from Melbourne.

SUMMARY

I have excluded the Fitzroy Town Hall, in spite of being one of Victoria’s best, having been the pub of the year in 2016.

You can go there with the utmost confidence.

In fairness to all the pubs, the standard is very good and hopefully all can trade without impediment for long periods now.

All correspondence via email is read and when an answer is needed I will get back to you. Please keep comments and suggestions coming to tony.leonard@macquariemedia.com.au. Thanks again for the support from Vince Gurciullo and the team at DeBortoli.