Pub Of The Week: What you can expect when you return to the pub next week

Monday, June 1, 2020 will be remembered in Victoria’s pub life as a day of moment.

After a shutdown in excess of two months to such a vital cog in people’s lives, your local can resume limited trading on that date of up to 20 people in a pub’s designated area that meets specified guidelines.

Some pubs may choose to remain shut until the third week of June when, if all goes well in the first three weeks, this figure increases to 50 people.

But for patrons who are heading off next week, the following changes to just turning up are in place;

On entering the pub, you will be greeted and requested to provide your contact details for the purpose of contact tracing, and those being your first name and phone number.

You will then be directed to your table, which can have no more than six people in any one table group.

Tables in the same enclosed dining space will be placed at least 1.5 metres away from anyone on your table.

You’ll be able to enjoy your food and beverage at your table.

Floor markers or signs will guide you to the counter or cashier to make payment, maintaining 1.5 metres distance from any other patrons.

The question of “food” has been resolved: this being part of the deal to resuming.

Anything coming on a plate from the kitchen, including nachos, sausage rolls, trio of dips meet the working definition of a meal.

Potato crisps, salted nuts (mmm nuts), jerky, pork crackling (what mysterious substances comprise that who knows?) do not.

So no whacking it in a basket, give over a napkin and knife and fork to meet the new rules. They don’t!

Like everything, this will change as the months roll on, but it is vital publicans and customers get it right from the get go.

LOVE OF YOUR LOCAL

This program rolled out by CUB has raised over $1 million, directly sent to the owners.

As I have previously said, it is a two-for-one offer of a pint, to redeem at your favourite pub participating in the program.

All the details are set out at;

Following this, CUB has doubled down its assistance and will increase the “for the love of your local” program by increasing the rollout to $2 million for pubs that are signed up to this program.

Simply, it is a win for owners and customers who love to have one for nicks (who doesn’t) and by buying a voucher, the purchase is matched CUB to the vendor in product that you want to support.

AROUND THE PUBS

A couple of good stories for this week.

Beach Hotel, Jan Juc. Like most nights at pubs there is parma night, where the iconic pub offering is discounted from standard pricing other days of the week. At the Beach, it is Wednesday. Since the lockdown, the parma special has been extended to seven nights a week, and at $20/ea, full whack, and the response from locals on the Surf Coast has been staggering.

Jamie Colllins and team have struck a winner here. Well done.

St. Andrews Hotel, Fitzroy. In celebrating International Burger day (28/5/20), for the next few days the excellent (and I can vouch for this) burgers come with a surprise: Melbourne Bitter Battered Potato Cakes. Free delivery to Carlton, Collingwood, Fitzroy, the potato cakes comes as part of the deal (free) and to be fair, I cannot recall Melbourne being used for any purpose other than drinking. 9417 2817.

This pub, (formerly the Pumphouse) will start its limited trade on Monday. If you haven’t been then go; it is so nice.

The message is clear – Pubs want you back inside the premises, and even with the current restrictions, all elements of your favourite pub, including bottle shop, will be functioning. And the offer of takeaway draught beer, in Growlers , will still be available from participating pubs.

The next few weeks are vital to a smooth and successful transition from lockdown, to limited trading and, in time, full trading.

When you can, please support. Normal reviews start June 5.