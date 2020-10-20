3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Pub owners admit they would have liked grand final ‘reward’ from government

8 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Pub owners admit they would have liked to have been “rewarded” for obeying the government’s harsh lockdown measures over the past few months by being able to open for the AFL grand final.

James Sinclair, CEO & Managing Director of The Signature Hospitality Group, which includes pubs such as The Sporting Globe, said it was historically the biggest earner of the year for some venues.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332