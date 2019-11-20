Public forum to be held as future of Queen Victoria Market remains up in the air

A public forum on the future of the Queen Victoria Market will be held at Drill Hall on Wednesday night.

Mary-Lou Howie, President of Friends of the Queen Victoria Market, said they were hoping for a “full house”.

“Everybody is welcome,” she said.

They’re concerned the plan from Melbourne City Council will take away from the market’s historical charm.

Tom Elliott agreed.

“To me, it is just what it is,” he said.

“Sure, maintain it and fix what needs to be fixed.

“But just leave it is as. Why change it?”

