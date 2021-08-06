Public health physician says there’s little doubt mental health disorders spike in lockdown

A public health physician says there’s little doubt hospitals see a spike in presentations for mental health disorders during lockdown.

But he maintains the problem would be worse if COVID-19 was allowed to run through the community.

Tom Elliott has long been concerned about the health impacts of lockdown that don’t relate to the coronavirus.

Professor Nathan Grills said it was only logical mental health issues came to the fore when people were locked at home.

“It doesn’t surprise us,” he said.

“It’s obviously a very stressful time in the community.”

