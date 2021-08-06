3AW
Public health physician says there’s little doubt mental health disorders spike in lockdown

06/08/2021
Tom Elliott
Article image for Public health physician says there’s little doubt mental health disorders spike in lockdown

A public health physician says there’s little doubt hospitals see a spike in presentations for mental health disorders during lockdown.

But he maintains the problem would be worse if COVID-19 was allowed to run through the community.

Tom Elliott has long been concerned about the health impacts of lockdown that don’t relate to the coronavirus.

Professor Nathan Grills said it was only logical mental health issues came to the fore when people were locked at home.

“It doesn’t surprise us,” he said.

“It’s obviously a very stressful time in the community.”

Press PLAY below to hear his insight on 3AW Drive

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
