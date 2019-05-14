Public outcry over children’s story time hosted by drag queen

Backlash has erupted over a planned children’s story time to be hosted by a drag queen.

Melbourne drag queen Annie Depressant will be hosting a ‘Rainbow Storytime’ at the Whittlesea Library this Friday to mark International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

The event was brought to attention following a caller to Ross and John’s Rumour File on Monday morning and has since sparked significant debate on social media.

Speaking with 3AW Mornings, drag queen Annie Depressant explained that the story time is open to parents and children who think it is appropriate.

“No one is forced to come. It’s purely by choice,” Annie told Neil Mitchell.

While the session hopes to engage children in reading, Annie also admits that the sessions are a good way to represent the queer community.

“I introduce myself as a drag queen, I ask the kids if they know what a drag queen is and I simply explain to them that I get to play dress ups for a job,” Annie said.

Annie says that the children are excited by the story time session.

“Five-year-olds are actually more receptive than anybody whose brains have stopped developing.”

