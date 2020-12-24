Public transport free tomorrow on Christmas Day

Public transport across Victoria will be free on Christmas Day until 3am on Boxing Day, as authorities report a steady increase in commuters using trains, trams and buses again.

Spokesperson for the Department of Transport, Georgia Main, said pedestrian numbers had steadily increased to about 69 per cent to pre-COVID times.

There will be night network services running on Christmas night.

She implored anyone using public transport to still wear a mask.

“It is definitely a must – people do need to continue wearing those masks,” she told Shane McInnes filling in for Tom Elliott.

“Keep wearing them and we can keep moving around.”

