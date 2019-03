Public Transport Tuesday: Train station anagrams with Georgia Main

For today’s Public Transport Tuesday, Georgia Main from PTV tested Ross and John’s ability to unscramble train station names on-air.

It was pretty tough!

Check the list and answers below!

Click PLAY below to hear the full segment

Melbourne’s train station network

A wombat chills wine

Piano killers

No sweat

Mouth organs

Unborn Race

Our ashtray

Deep nasal

Pig pen

Rose river

Older man

Throbbing ache

Daming rash

The Paris edition

Sales Hell

Rude dragon

Slurred vagabond

Passenger on a tram

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Answers

Williamstown Beach

Keilor Plains

Westona

South Morang

Cranbourne

South Yarra

Aspendale

Epping

Reservoir

Moreland

Brighton beach

Sandringham

Les Halles

Gare du Nord

Grands Boulevard

Gare Montparnasse