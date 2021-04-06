3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Publicans make urgent call for..

Publicans make urgent call for tax on draught beer to be cut in half

2 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for Publicans make urgent call for tax on draught beer to be cut in half

Publicans are calling on the federal government to slash the tax on draught beer to ease the burden on pubs hit hard by COVID-19 lockdowns and patron restrictions.

The Brewers Association is calling for tax in beer kegs to be cut in half in next month’s federal budget.

Chief executive of the Brewers Association, John Preston, says the tax cut would save a small to medium-sized pub about $500 a week.

“We have the forth highest taxed beer in the world,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“For a country that makes a lot of beer … it’s not good that we tax beer at this high level.”

Mr Preston says the tax cut would allow pubs to hire more staff, rehire laid off staff, pay of debts accrued during the pandemic, or cut prices to boost patronage.

“We think this is a really good way of supporting jobs in the hospitality sector that’s been hit hard,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332