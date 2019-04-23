3AW
Puffers could be punted from Bourke St Mall

3 hours ago
Ross and John

Melbourne City Council is considering making the entire Bourke Street Mall a smoke-free zone.

Smoking is already banned in 11 laneways and other areas in the CBD.

Councillor Beverley Pinder told Ross and John the idea is to extend the smoke-free area across Swanston Street.

“It is more and more becoming an area where passive smoking could become quite harmful,” she said.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Ross and John opened the phones for a poll on the matter, and were somewhat surprised by the result.

‘Ban smoking’ won, but only by 51-49.

