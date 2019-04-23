Puffers could be punted from Bourke St Mall

Melbourne City Council is considering making the entire Bourke Street Mall a smoke-free zone.

Smoking is already banned in 11 laneways and other areas in the CBD.

Councillor Beverley Pinder told Ross and John the idea is to extend the smoke-free area across Swanston Street.

“It is more and more becoming an area where passive smoking could become quite harmful,” she said.

Ross and John opened the phones for a poll on the matter, and were somewhat surprised by the result.

‘Ban smoking’ won, but only by 51-49.