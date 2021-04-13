Purana taskforce set to be disbanded

The Purana taskforce looks set to be disbanded.

The Victoria Police unit was established in 2003 and brought down key gangland figures including Tony Mokbel and Carl Williams.

It was responsible for the seizure of some $70 million in assets.

The Age reports a three-month review of crime command by Victoria Police has recommended shutting the front-line anti-gangland unit down.

Its actions were recently the subject of a scathing rebuke by the High Court for its use of barrister-turned-informer Nicola Gobbo.