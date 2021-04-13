3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Purana taskforce set to be disbanded

4 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for Purana taskforce set to be disbanded

The Purana taskforce looks set to be disbanded.

The Victoria Police unit was established in 2003 and brought down key gangland figures including Tony Mokbel and Carl Williams.

It was responsible for the seizure of some $70 million in assets.

The Age reports a three-month review of crime command by Victoria Police has recommended shutting the front-line anti-gangland unit down.

Its actions were recently the subject of a scathing rebuke by the High Court for its use of barrister-turned-informer Nicola Gobbo.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332