Push for ATAR and Year 12 exams to be scrapped due to coronavirus

There’s a growing push for year 12 exams and the ATAR to be scrapped this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Tom Elliott says there must be some form of system to decide which students get into which course, regardless of the hardship of 2020.

Peter Hutton, Co-Founder and Director of the Future Schools Alliance, said he’d rather see “too many” students get into university than some students robbed of the chance.

“I’d rather them be given a free kick, given the extraordinary circumstances they’ve faced,” he said.

PIC: Getty Images