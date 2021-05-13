Push for Australia to follow UK’s lead on advertising ban

There’s a push for Australia to follow the United Kingdom’s lead and ban junk food ads online and on television before 9pm.

Jane Martin, Executive Manager of the Obesity Policy Coalition, said children deserved the “best start” in life and limiting exposure to ads would ultimately end up in more children eating healthier.

Tom Elliott’s not so sure.

He said it was up to parents to make the right decisions for their child.

“Parents have a role to play but a lot of the time parents don’t know what foods are and aren’t healthy,” Jane Martin said.

