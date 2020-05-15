Push for ‘catch-up classes’ for students struggling with remote learning

The State Opposition is calling for catch-up classes for students struggling with remote learning.

In a detailed recovery plan unveiled this morning, Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien said the Andrews Government should provide the necessary resources to schools to help the children who have fallen behind.

Students will begin returning to campuses on May 26 with all students back by June 9.

“We are suggesting the State Government should be funding additional catch up classes because let’s face it, home learning has not worked in a lot for a lot of families,” Mr O’Brien told Neil Mitchell.

“We don’t want this to be a gap year in children’s education.”

The plan also included a freeze on taxes, a freeze on toll road charges and a plan to get “Victorians back to work and back to business”.

Image: Getty