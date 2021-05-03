3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Push for dogs, cats and farm animals to become ‘sentient’ under Victorian law

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Push for dogs, cats and farm animals to become ‘sentient’ under Victorian law

Dogs, cats and farmyard animals would be recognised as “sentient” under Victorian law in a proposal being backed by the Animal Justice Party.

But it’s also raised fears of unintended legal consequences.

Andy Meddick MP told Tom Elliott it would “force” industry to comply with many current recommendations that are seen as voluntary.

He rejected suggestions it would ultimately ban the consumption of meat.

“I don’t think the laws will go as far as that,” he said.

“But they will force changes.

“Practices that the general public feels are cruel will have to be phased out.”

Press PLAY below to hear him explain what the changes would mean

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332