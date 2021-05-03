Push for dogs, cats and farm animals to become ‘sentient’ under Victorian law

Dogs, cats and farmyard animals would be recognised as “sentient” under Victorian law in a proposal being backed by the Animal Justice Party.

But it’s also raised fears of unintended legal consequences.

Andy Meddick MP told Tom Elliott it would “force” industry to comply with many current recommendations that are seen as voluntary.

He rejected suggestions it would ultimately ban the consumption of meat.

“I don’t think the laws will go as far as that,” he said.

“But they will force changes.

“Practices that the general public feels are cruel will have to be phased out.”

Picture by Getty iStock