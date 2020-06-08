Push for local Indigenous teacher at every school in Australia
A submission has been made to federal parliament calling for a local Indigenous teacher to be employed at every school in Australia.
“Every school should have First Nations curriculum, taught by First Nations people, as part of their core curriculum and subjects,” Dr Scott Winch, First Nations Senior Policy Advisor at World Vision, told 3AW Drive.
It’s hoped it would bolster understanding of their culture and help reduce discrimination.
